Rising from a Hanoi isle, a city within a city

Linh Dam Peninsula in Hoang Mai District to the city’s south spans over 200 hectares (nearly 500 acres), taking over a third of the namesake lake. Construction started in the 1990s, and houses and apartments here are still considered the models of urban development.
The suburb has around 10 apartment buildings, and many lakeview apartments. It has become more crowded in recent years with new buildings of 40 stories or higher.
Years ago, this green islet was home of many storks. The green trees stay, but the birds have disappeared.
The northern part of the peninsula and its villas.
Most roads here are flanked by green foliage.
With three parks of its own, the peninsula has 13 square meters of green space a person, well above the national standard of up to nine square meters for urban communities.