Red algae the cause of latest fish deaths in central Vietnam

By Xuan Ngoc   November 30, 2016 | 10:37 am GMT+7
Part of the affected sea area in the Van Ninh District, Khanh Hoa Province. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc

Initial analysis shows that red algae starved the water of oxygen, killing the fish in the area.

Authorities in Khanh Hoa have concluded that red algae was to blame for dead fish that washed up in the central province last week.

The provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment detected a red, smelly current in the affected area.

Initial analysis shows that red algae has resulted in a shortage of oxygen, killing the fish in the area.

About 10 tons of fish have washed up dead on the coast of Van Ninh District in Khanh Hoa.

The fish, mostly deep-water species, have been washing up in communes from Van Tho to Van Thanh since November 24.

A number of farmed fish and other sea creatures have also been found dead in the area.

Some local people reported a red, smelly current in the area before the incident occurred, according to the Khanh Hoa newspaper.

No more dead fish have been found in the area in recent days.

Earlier this year, Taiwanese steel plant Formosa Ha Tinh grabbed headlines for causing one of the biggest environmental disasters in Vietnamese history, killing tons of fish across four coastal provinces. The company’s test-run led to the discharge of toxic substances into the sea, including phenol, cyanide and iron hydroxide.

Formosa has officially apologized to the Vietnamese people and paid $500 million in compensation to make up for the damage. The firm also promised to compensate local people for economic losses, help them find new jobs and subsidize clean-up activities.

Tags: red algae fish deaths Khanh Hoa
 
