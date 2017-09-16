VnExpress International
Rare forests being axed under authorities' noses in central Vietnam

By Dac Thanh   September 16, 2017 | 02:00 pm GMT+7

Locals are chopping down swathes of natural forests to replace them with high-yield timber.

For several years now, residents in Quang Nam Province have been making a tidy profit from growing earleaf acacia trees, a fast-growing wood that turns high profits. Nature, on the other hand, hasn't fared so well, and a large area of natural forest in Tien Lanh Commune, Tien Phuoc District, has disappeared.
Locals say many trees have been cut down but just a few cases of illegal logging have been detected by authorities.
Just the stump remains of this once giant tree.
After axing the trees, people leave them to dry before burning them. Then they wait for the rain to come and start planting earleaf acacia forests.
Local authorities said Tien Lanh is home to more than 7,000 hectares of forest, half of which is protected. However,  “there is not enough manpower to manage such a large area.”
Earleaf acacia saplings grow from what’s left of the old trees.
Tags: Vietnam Quang Nam forest
 
