Rare forests being axed under authorities' noses in central Vietnam

|
For several years now, residents in Quang Nam Province have been making a tidy profit from growing earleaf acacia trees, a fast-growing wood that turns high profits. Nature, on the other hand, hasn't fared so well, and a large area of natural forest in Tien Lanh Commune, Tien Phuoc District, has disappeared.
|
Locals say many trees have been cut down but just a few cases of illegal logging have been detected by authorities.
|
Just the stump remains of this once giant tree.
|
After axing the trees, people leave them to dry before burning them. Then they wait for the rain to come and start planting earleaf acacia forests.
|
Local authorities said Tien Lanh is home to more than 7,000 hectares of forest, half of which is protected. However, “there is not enough manpower to manage such a large area.”
|
Earleaf acacia saplings grow from what’s left of the old trees.