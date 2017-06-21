VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Rain, floods leave motorcyclists stranded in Saigon

By Pham Duy, Huu Cong   June 21, 2017 | 05:40 pm GMT+7

The rain returned with a bang after several scorching days in Vietnam's largest city.

Many drivers were knocked off their motorbikes by a heavy downpour and strong winds that hit Saigon on Wednesday afternoon.

In just half an hour, a five-kilometer stretch of Huynh Tan Phat Street in District 7 was completely inundated and waves were lapping up against buildings as motorists tried to negotiate the newly-formed river.

-1

A scene on Huynh Tat Phat Street in Ho Chi Minh City's District 7. Photo by VnExpress/Pham Duy

Pushing her motorbike through an area that was a meter under water, My Duyen said: “It’s hard to see properly with the rain slapping my face.”

rain-and-floods-leave-motorcyclists-stranded-in-saigon-1

A flooded house on Huynh Tan Phat Street, District 7. Photo by VnExpress/Pham Duy

The floods hit most of the city, half-submerging cars on Nguyen Huu Canh Street in Binh Thanh District and paralyzing traffic on other major roads in Binh Thanh, Nha Be and districts 9 and 2.

-2

A man walks his motorbike through the floods. Photo by VnExpress/Pham Duy

Meteorologists said thunderclouds formed quickly in the south on Wednesday afternoon, triggering sudden heavy rains in the region after several sunny days.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Saigon flood
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top