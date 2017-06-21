Rain, floods leave motorcyclists stranded in Saigon

Many drivers were knocked off their motorbikes by a heavy downpour and strong winds that hit Saigon on Wednesday afternoon.

In just half an hour, a five-kilometer stretch of Huynh Tan Phat Street in District 7 was completely inundated and waves were lapping up against buildings as motorists tried to negotiate the newly-formed river.

A scene on Huynh Tat Phat Street in Ho Chi Minh City's District 7. Photo by VnExpress/Pham Duy

Pushing her motorbike through an area that was a meter under water, My Duyen said: “It’s hard to see properly with the rain slapping my face.”

A flooded house on Huynh Tan Phat Street, District 7. Photo by VnExpress/Pham Duy

The floods hit most of the city, half-submerging cars on Nguyen Huu Canh Street in Binh Thanh District and paralyzing traffic on other major roads in Binh Thanh, Nha Be and districts 9 and 2.

A man walks his motorbike through the floods. Photo by VnExpress/Pham Duy

Meteorologists said thunderclouds formed quickly in the south on Wednesday afternoon, triggering sudden heavy rains in the region after several sunny days.