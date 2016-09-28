Rain check: More downpours for Saigon in the next 10 days



After heavy rains battered the city three days in a row, many think they've had enough. The bad new is, there will be more.



Weather forecasters say the south of Vietnam will continue to receive high rainfall over the next seven to 10 days. “In the next few days, heavy rains are expected across Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring areas,” the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said. “However, rainfall will not be as high as the downpour on September 26.”



Rainfall will decline in November, the center added.

Weather forecast in Ho Chi Minh City from September 29 to October 8. Source: NCHMF

A historic downpour of nearly two hours began at around 5 p.m. on Monday. It rendered the city’s drainage system almost useless, causing flooding on at least 60 streets by up to 80 centimeters. Thousands of cars and motorbikes in basement parking lots were stuck.

The rainfall was measured at 179mm, the highest since at least 1975.

Heavy downpour in the neighboring Dong Nai Province on Monday also caused flash floods that killed an 18-year-old man.

The Southern Hydro-meteorological Forecasting Center said the rainy season is at its peak. The after-effects from Typhoon Megi and strong monsoon winds will continue to cause heavy rains in the coming days.

So don't put away your umbrella or raincoat just yet.

