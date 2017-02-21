Raging fire breaks out at Saigon scrap warehouse

A scrap warehouse went up in flames eastern Saigon Tuesday afternoon, but no injuries were reported. Photo by VnExpress/Son Hoa

A fire broke out in a warehouse this afternoon near a court in Ho Chi Minh City's District 9, sending up huge columns of smoke.

Two people managed to escape from the flames as the warehouse went up in smoke.

Fire crews were quickly on the scene to battle the blaze.

Fueled by plastic and other highly flammable materials, the fire spread rapidly throughout the warehouse.

It took firefighters two hours to bring the blaze under control, but not before 500 square meters of the warehouse had been destroyed.

Related news:

>Fire destroys Suzuki warehouse in southern Vietnam

>Fire, explosions break out in Saigon's backpackers' street