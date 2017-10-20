VnExpress International
Putin to visit Vietnam for APEC summit

By Trong Giap   October 20, 2017 | 12:26 pm GMT+7
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Photo by Reuters

He will join 21 other world leaders including Donald Trump and Xi Jinping for the event in November.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will touch down in central Vietnam this November to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstantin Vnukov has confirmed with VnExpress.

The six-day summit will open on November 6 in the central city of Da Nang with the attendance of leaders from 21 APEC members, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

President Trump’s first trip to Vietnam will include an official state visit during which he will meet with Vietnam's top leaders in Hanoi on November 11.

This will be the second time Vietnam has hosted the APEC summit.

Tags: Vietnam APEC Putin Russia
 
