VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Public step up rescue service as flooding hits Saigon

By Thanh Nguyen, Quynh Tran   October 9, 2018 | 04:30 pm GMT+7

Locals rushed to help as several streets in Saigon’s Districts 7, Binh Tan and Nha Be were flooded Monday evening.

Public step up public services as flooding hits Saigon
 
 

Public step up rescue service as flooding hits Saigon

Public step up rescue service as flooding hits Saigon

On Huynh Tan Phat Street in District 7 to the city's south, many motorcyclists fell and stumbled when passing potholes. People nearby rushed to help.

"Since it got flooded because of high tide, many people have fallen over the last two days, so we have gone out to help them," said Phuc, a resident.

Public step up rescue service as flooding hits Saigon - 1

A driver from a tank truck helps push a car whose engine shut down.

Public step up rescue service as flooding hits Saigon - 2

Tran Van Phuong places a rock on top of a basket to warn people of a pothole.

“I get worried after seeing many people fall when passing this section, so I decided to set up a warning sign," he said.

Public step up rescue service as flooding hits Saigon - 3

Phuong helps a woman get her motorbike to the side of the road after its engine was shut down.

Public step up rescue service as flooding hits Saigon - 4

Other objects like tree branches and plastic bags have been used to warn people about the potholes.

Public step up rescue service as flooding hits Saigon - 5

“I did not know that the pothole was that deep. Now all the glasses that customers ordered are broken,” said a disheartened Hoang Van Dung after his motorbike rickshaw hit a pothole and capsized.

Public step up rescue service as flooding hits Saigon - 6

The flooding has caused long hours of traffic congestion.

Public step up rescue service as flooding hits Saigon - 7

On Nguyen Binh Street in Nha Be District, a father struggles after his motorbike breaks down.

According to the local weather forecast agency, the highest flood level at Nha Be was recorded at 1.6 meters on Monday and is expected to rise in the next few days.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam flooded street high tie Saigon District 7 Nha Be District Binh Tan District
 
Read more
Formula 1 makeover: Hanoi to fill up channels, widen road

Formula 1 makeover: Hanoi to fill up channels, widen road

Vietnamese woman missing in US

Vietnamese woman missing in US

Memorable moments, Vietnam vs. Philippines

Memorable moments, Vietnam vs. Philippines

AFF Suzuki Cup: Players gave their best, says Vietnam’s head coach

AFF Suzuki Cup: Players gave their best, says Vietnam’s head coach

Four Vietnamese women caught in Taiwan prostitution bust

Four Vietnamese women caught in Taiwan prostitution bust

AFF Cup: Nation smothered in red as Vietnam enters final

AFF Cup: Nation smothered in red as Vietnam enters final

Vietnam buries past ghosts, storms into AFF Cup finals

Vietnam buries past ghosts, storms into AFF Cup finals

 
go to top