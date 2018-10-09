Public step up rescue service as flooding hits Saigon Public step up public services as flooding hits Saigon

On Huynh Tan Phat Street in District 7 to the city's south, many motorcyclists fell and stumbled when passing potholes. People nearby rushed to help.

"Since it got flooded because of high tide, many people have fallen over the last two days, so we have gone out to help them," said Phuc, a resident.

A driver from a tank truck helps push a car whose engine shut down.

Tran Van Phuong places a rock on top of a basket to warn people of a pothole.

“I get worried after seeing many people fall when passing this section, so I decided to set up a warning sign," he said.

Phuong helps a woman get her motorbike to the side of the road after its engine was shut down.

Other objects like tree branches and plastic bags have been used to warn people about the potholes.

“I did not know that the pothole was that deep. Now all the glasses that customers ordered are broken,” said a disheartened Hoang Van Dung after his motorbike rickshaw hit a pothole and capsized.

The flooding has caused long hours of traffic congestion.

On Nguyen Binh Street in Nha Be District, a father struggles after his motorbike breaks down.

According to the local weather forecast agency, the highest flood level at Nha Be was recorded at 1.6 meters on Monday and is expected to rise in the next few days.