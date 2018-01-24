VnExpress International
Prominent Vietnam-born lawyer shot dead in broad daylight in Australia

By Staff Reporter   January 24, 2018 | 03:54 pm GMT+7

Ho Le Dinh had represented clients known to be involved in organized crime. 

A well-known Vietnam-born Australian criminal solicitor was gunned down and killed on Tuesday afternoon in what has been described by Australian police as a "targeted attack" outside the crowded Bankstown City Plaza in Sydney, according to Australia's national broadcaster ABC.

CCTV footage shows 65-year-old Ho Le Dinh's attacker wearing a green jacket outside a crowded market just minutes before the shoot-and-run. Police have confirmed that the suspect is still on the run. 

"This [the attack] was deliberate, this was direct, this was obviously targeted and planned," said Detective Superintendent Scott Cook from the New South Wales police force. He also told the shooter to turn himself in before police hunt him down.

Police added that Dinh had represented clients known to be involved in organized crime, which may have had something to do with his murder. 

The father of three and author of the English-Vietnamese and Vietnamese-English Dictional of Law was a well-known criminal lawyer. 

His death has shocked the Vietnamese community in Sydney. 

Police are looking at his previous clients while the shooter remains at large. 

Tags: ho le dinh murder shooter sydney australia homicide
 
