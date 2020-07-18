Project to ease congestion on road linking southern industrial hubs cleared

Heavy traffic on My Phuoc-Tan Van Street in Binh Duong Province, a major industrial hub that neighbors Ho Chi Minh City, 2017. Photo by VnExpress/Hoang Minh.

The VND9.6 trillion ($414 million) work envisages building overpasses, underpasses, crossroads, pedestrian bridges, and toll stations on the My Phuoc-Tan Van highway and three other roads: DT 746, DT 747B and DT 743.

Binh Duong, which neighbors Ho Chi Minh City, is a major industrial hub in southern Vietnam along with Dong Nai Province.

The work will also install lighting systems on the roads and plant trees.

The local state-owned Investment and Industrial Development Joint Stock Corporation (Becamex IDC) will oversee the project to be carried out under public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

Tollgates will go up on My Phuoc-Tan Van, a major highway that connects industrial parks in Binh Duong’s Bau Bang, Tan Tuyen, Thuan An, Di An districts and Ben Cat and Thu Dau Mot towns with ports in HCMC and Dong Nai.

Part of it overlaps HCMC’s 90-km Ring Road No.3, which allows vehicles to bypass the city.

For years now it has been common for cargo trucks to be stuck on My Phuoc-Tan Van due to heavy traffic.