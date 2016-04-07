VnExpress International
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc's first day in office

By Giang Huy, Hoang Thuy, Toan Dao   April 7, 2016 | 04:33 pm GMT+7

On his first day as Vietnam's new prime minister today, Nguyen Xuan Phuc was surrounded by flowers and greetings.

90 percent of National Assembly members voted for Nguyen Xuan Phuc to become Vietnam's new prime minister on Thursday.

A ceremonial unit was present at the NA hall to prepare for Phuc's swearing-in ceremony after the NA passed a resolution to appoint the new prime minister.

From his deputy's chair, Phuc went to bow before the national flag.

Phuc took his oath of office this morning. "I would like to thank the National Assembly for electing me as prime minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. In front of the sacred national flag, the National Assembly, the people and the voters nationwide, I vow my resolute loyalty to the nation, the people and the constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. I pledge to make a concerted effort to accomplish the missions assigned by the party, the state and the people.”  

Acknowledging his appointment, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said she hoped Phuc will fulfil his duties and follow his oath of office.

The new prime minister was congratulated by several deputies.

He spoke with reporters following the ceremony...

...and other deputies.

In his first speech after taking office, Phuc promised to do his utmost to serve the fatherland and the people, and serve the goals of building the Socialist Republic of Vietnam: a prosperous people, a strong country, democracy, equality and civilization.

Satisfying the desires of other deputies, the new prime minister pledged to improve anti-corruption efforts and firmly safeguard the country's independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.
