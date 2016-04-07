VnExpress International
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung's final day in office

By Giang Huy, Hoang Thuy, Toan Dao   April 7, 2016 | 08:16 am GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung looked relax yesterday when the National Assembly (NA) passed a resolution to end his near 10-year-long tenure. The resolution will take effect today when a new prime minister is approved.

prime-minister-nguyen-tan-dungs-final-day-in-office
 

The NA voted to allow Dung to step down on Wednesday afternoon.

prime-minister-nguyen-tan-dungs-final-day-in-office-1
 

He was waiting for the vote results.

prime-minister-nguyen-tan-dungs-final-day-in-office-2
 


He spent time talking to Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who was nominated to be new prime minister on Wednesday.

prime-minister-nguyen-tan-dungs-final-day-in-office-3

Dung spoke comfortably with reporters on the sideline of the NA meeting before the vote.

prime-minister-nguyen-tan-dungs-final-day-in-office-4

"I took partial responsibilities for the weaknesses and shortcomings pointed out by the Party, the state, and the people while on duty, particularly the political responsibility of the head of the government-the highest state organ that exercises executive authority. This is also my biggest regret and concern,” Dung told Tuoi Tre Newspaper on Wednesday.

prime-minister-nguyen-tan-dungs-final-day-in-office-5

He talked with a deputy.

prime-minister-nguyen-tan-dungs-final-day-in-office-6

He always smiled for photos.

prime-minister-nguyen-tan-dungs-final-day-in-office-7

Receiving flowers from NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, he held her hand firmly as an expression of a farewell.

prime-minister-nguyen-tan-dungs-final-day-in-office-8

He and his assistants ended his last working day at the NA on Wednesday.

prime-minister-nguyen-tan-dungs-final-day-in-office-9

The National Assembly expected to appoint a new Prime Minister today.

