prime-minister-dung-made-a-farewell-speech-in-his-last-government-meeting

Prime Minister in his last official government meeting on March 26. Phto: VnExpress

"In the next few days, the Party, Government and National Assembly will end my term of working office as Prime Minister. Totally, I have held this position for nine years plus ten months,” PM Dung said.

He said he and the 15 members of the cabinet who are not in the new government from April 6 will "take care of the health, be a good citizen, good party member and put effort to be a decent person. Each comrade keeps trying one best to contribute to Party and people’s sake in need.”

The last government meeting of Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung on March 26. Photo: VnExpress

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Government members, heads of Government offices and agencies who contributed dedicatedly in nearly 20 years to support me to fulfill my mission and obligations. I also would like to deliver my acknowledgement to competent experts with significantly active assistances” Dung added.

PM underlined that the government has executed assigned tasks, overcome many difficulties and challenges with strong solidarity during the past ten years.

He indicated that being voted as confidence with the highest rate is the acknowledgement of government efforts.

Dung gave congratulations to remaining government members “I wish remaining comrades with more upcoming onerous missions such as Tran Dai Quang (Minister of Public Security), Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Deputy Prime Minister), Dinh La Thang (Secretary of Ho Chi Minh city Party Committee), Hoang Trung Hai (Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee), etc. to uphold, fulfill assigned missions.”

Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung was born in 1949 (Ca Mau province). In 1995 – 1996, he was appointed as vice minister of Public Security then Head of the Central Economic Committee.

In 1997, Dung was appointed as the youngest ever Deputy Prime Minister (48 years old) and in 1998 – 1999, he concurrently held the position of governor of the State Bank of Vietnam.

He was appointed as Prime Minister for two terms from 2006.