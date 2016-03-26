VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Prime Minister Dung made a farewell speech in his last government meeting

By Dam Tuan, Vo Hai   March 26, 2016 | 05:24 pm GMT+7
Prime Minister Dung made a farewell speech in his last government meeting
Prime Minister in his last official government meeting on March 26. Phto: VnExpress

On March 26, Nguyen Tan Dung chaired the regular Government meeting which is his last official session in the working term as Prime Minister with farewells to perennial staffs and partners.

"In the next few days, the Party, Government and National Assembly will end my term of working office as Prime Minister. Totally, I have held this position for nine years plus ten months,” PM Dung said.

He said he and the 15 members of the cabinet who are not in the new government from April 6 will "take care of the health, be a good citizen, good party member and put effort to be a decent person. Each comrade keeps trying one best to contribute to Party and people’s sake in need.”

prime-minister-dung-made-a-farewell-speech-in-his-last-government-meeting

The last government meeting of Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung on March 26. Photo: VnExpress 

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Government members, heads of Government offices and agencies who contributed dedicatedly in nearly 20 years to support me to fulfill my mission and obligations. I also would like to deliver my acknowledgement to competent experts with significantly active assistances” Dung added.

PM underlined that the government has executed assigned tasks, overcome many difficulties and challenges with strong solidarity during the past ten years.

He indicated that being voted as confidence with the highest rate is the acknowledgement of government efforts.

Dung gave congratulations to remaining government members “I wish remaining comrades with more upcoming onerous missions such as Tran Dai Quang (Minister of Public Security), Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Deputy Prime Minister), Dinh La Thang (Secretary of Ho Chi Minh city Party Committee), Hoang Trung Hai (Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee), etc. to uphold, fulfill assigned missions.”

Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung was born in 1949 (Ca Mau province). In 1995 – 1996, he was appointed as vice minister of Public Security then Head of the Central Economic Committee.

In 1997, Dung was appointed as the youngest ever Deputy Prime Minister (48 years old) and in 1998 – 1999, he concurrently held the position of governor of the State Bank of Vietnam.

He was appointed as Prime Minister for two terms from 2006.

Tags: Prime Minster Nguyen Tan Dung government
 
Read more
Vietnam holds air live fire drills in the south

Vietnam holds air live fire drills in the south

HCMC Party chief: The City must become Shanghai-style special economic zone

HCMC Party chief: The City must become Shanghai-style special economic zone

Two Vietnamese Caught Smuggling Weapons Across Border

Two Vietnamese Caught Smuggling Weapons Across Border

Vietnamese, Chinese defense ministers discuss East Sea dispute

Vietnamese, Chinese defense ministers discuss East Sea dispute

Police open fire on animal trafficking truck

Police open fire on animal trafficking truck

Teenager who lost leg due to alleged doctor negligence files compensation claim

Teenager who lost leg due to alleged doctor negligence files compensation claim

National Assembly independent hopefuls seek support

National Assembly independent hopefuls seek support

Vietnam's GDP growth slowdowns amid severe Mekong drought

Vietnam's GDP growth slowdowns amid severe Mekong drought

 
go to top