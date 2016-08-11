Prepare for meteor shower, Hanoi!

Residents of Hanoi will be given a sight to behold when the Earth passes through the path of Comet Swift-Tuttle early on Friday morning. The event usually entertains Earthlings with a show of about 100-120 shooting stars per hour.

In good weather conditions, the meteor shower should be observed about 30 degrees to the northeast, said the National Satellite Center.

You won't need a telescope or special equipment to view the spectacle, but NASA expert Bill Cooke advised people to get as far away from clouds and electric light as possible in order to enjoy the show. "There will be 200 or maybe as many as 300 (shooting stars) per hour," he added.

The next mega-outburst of the Perseids is predicted to occur on August 12, 2028, and will feature the dust trail produced by the comet during its 1479 perihelion passage.

