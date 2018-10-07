Prehistoric vestiges unearthed in Vietnam

Archeologists discover dozens of well-polished axes at Pu Chua Cave. Photo acquired by VnExpress

Relics dating back to that time were found in three caves located in Chiem Hoa District, Tuyen Quang Province.

Trinh Nang Chung of the Vietnam Institute of Archaeology led the excavations that led to the finding of relics in Pu Chua Cave of Minh Quang Commune and Ngan and Khi Caves of Phuc Son Commune last July.

At the Pu Chua Cave, the archeologists found stone objects, ceramic ware and dozens of well-polished axes of different shapes. They feel the ceramic vestiges could have been handmade, indicating the existence of pottery.

After the discovery, researchers concluded that Pu Chua Cave was home to prehistoric people from the New Stone Age, around 4,000 years ago.

This is the first time archeologists have discovered traces of that age in the mountainous province of Tuyen Quang.

They also found dozens of ancient tools on the surface of archaeological sites in Ngan and Khi caves. They now think that Chiem Hoa District holds huge potential for future archaeological surveys.

“We are planning to excavate the Pu Chua Cave and survey the entire area of Chiem Hoa District in the near future,” Chung said.

Also in July, archeologists found relics near Den Tham Commune in the northeastern province of Bac Kan.

In September, they found human bones dating back 7,000 years in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong.