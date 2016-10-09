VnExpress International
Poor Vietnam village trades buffaloes, cows for road

By Hong Van   October 9, 2016 | 01:28 pm GMT+7
Pa Mi villagers clear the site to build the road. Photo by VnExpress/Hong Van

Eleven poor households contributed a staggering VND30 million ($1,331) each to build a road to their remote village in Vietnam's northern mountains.

Villagers in the mountainous province of Lang Son sold off buffalo and cattle to raise funds for a road that will connect their remote community to the rest of the country.

Eleven poor households in Pa Mi Village, Huu Kien Commune, Chi Lang District, contributed VND30 million ($1,331) each to build a two-meter strip of road that stretches seven kilometers. 

The villagers began the work last July and had nearly finished by early September.

The residents of Pa Mi once hiked five kilometers along a stream bed before reaching the nearest road. When the rains caused the stream to rise, they cut a path through thick jungle.

“We only hope the new road will enable us to get motorbikes to take our children to school and begin trading our way out of poverty,” said villager Hoang Van Thanh.

Part of the Pa Mi Village. Photo by VnExpress/Hong Van

Pa Mi Village. Photo by VnExpress/Hong Van

Doan Thanh Son, chairman of the Chi Lang People’s Committee said he greatly appreciated the villagers' sacrifices. He and other local authorities have inspected the road and will allocate state funds to help build a drainage system and final reinforcements.

Lang Son is a mountainous province located in Vietnam’s northeast region, about 154 km from Hanoi. It shares a 253 km border with China.

