Police seize Uber driver accused of rape in Saigon

Police in Saigon have arrested an Uber motorbike taxi driver accused of raping a female customer and stealing her phone.

The woman claims that Nguyen Duong Khanh, 25, drove her to a deserted field and raped her at knifepoint early on Sunday last week, police told local media on Wednesday.

She said Khanh had borrowed her “luxury” phone to check the map and did not return it.

Later that day she called Khanh on the phone and offered to pay to get it back. He agreed to the offer, but she took her boyfriend to the rendezvous, and he captured the driver and took him to the police.

Rape is punishable by up to 15 years in jail in Vietnam, and more in serious cases.

Last month, an Uber car driver in Hanoi was also investigated for allegedly assaulting a woman who slammed the door after he refused to drive her all the way home.