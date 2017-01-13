VnExpress International
Police seize 26 frozen monkey corpses in central Vietnam

By VnExpress   January 13, 2017 | 03:09 pm GMT+7
Frozen animals found at Ngo Duc Cuong's house in the central province of Ha Tinh. Photo courtesy of the local rangers

Vietnam is considered a hotspot for wild animal trading.

Forest rangers in the central province of Ha Tinh seized 26 frozen monkeys on Thursday from the home of a wildlife trader.

Ranger Nguyen Van Thanh told the Vietnam News Agency that the batch was detected at the house of Ngo Duc Cuong, a wholesale trader of wild animals in Huong Son District.

Officials also found the bodies of 21 honey badgers stored in freezers. 

However, a number of live brush-tailed porcupines, which are on the International Union of Conservation of Nature's Red List, were rescued from Cuong’s house.

Local police are still investigating the case.

In December last year, authorities in Ha Tinh also seized pythons, wild pigs, honey badgers and porcupines from the house of another man in Huong Son District. The bodies were then buried in accordance with Vietnamese regulations.

Vietnam is considered a hotspot for the illegal trade of wild animals, which are commonly consumed as specialty dishes or used in traditional medicine.

Vietnamese law prohibits the hunting, killing, trading and transportation of wild animals but the high returns continue to lure many people into the trafficking networks.

