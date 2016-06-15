VnExpress International
Police rescues endangered loris thanks to Facebook advert

By Bui Hong Nhung   June 15, 2016 | 07:39 pm GMT+7
Loris. Photo by ENV

Police in Hanoi rescued a shipment of wild animals on June 14 following a loris-for-sale Facebook advertisement.

The shipment was being transported from the northern province of Lang Son to Hanoi, and contained 35 green frogs, four black-breasted leaf turtles and a loris, all of which are raised as pets in Vietnam.

Workers at Education for Nature Vietnam ENV spotted a loris-for-sale advertisement on Facebook the previous day, and immediately contacted the police in an effort to save the endangered animal. The animals are being kept at the Hanoi Wildlife Rescue Center.

After their arrest, one of the two suspects testified that they had bought the animals in Lang Son Province to sell in Hanoi. The suspects have been detained pending further investigation.

From June 3-7, ENV also rescued another loris, three monkeys and five sea turtles.

According to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, the loris is a vunerable animal while the black-breasted leaf turtle is on the list of endangered animals.

