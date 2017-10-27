VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Police raid finds rare pangolins, king cobras packed for restaurant delivery in Vietnam

By Staff reporters   October 27, 2017 | 10:30 am GMT+7
Police raid finds rare pangolins, king cobras packed for restaurant delivery in Vietnam
A police photo shows pangolins rescued from a house in Binh Phuoc Province on Thursday.

The owner said he was going to sell them to Vietnamese consumers up north.

A police raid on Thursday at a farmhouse in southern Vietnam uncovered cages and bags of pangolins and other rare animals apparently waiting to be shipped to restaurants.

Environment police busted the house in Loc Ninh District in Binh Phuoc Province, around three hours north of Saigon, at around 5 p.m. and found scores of wild animals being kept illegally.

Among them were 23 pangolins, 100 long-tailed macaques, 27 king cobras and dozens of Asian water monitors. The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists the king cobra as a vulnerable species and the pangolin as threatened by extinction.

The pangolin, a defenseless anteater, is a major victim of wildlife trafficking as some people consider their meat a delicacy while its scales are used to make boots and shoes. Many also believe that the scales can be used as an effective treat for conditions such as psoriasis and poor circulation in traditional Chinese medicine, despite the lack of scientific evidence.

Conservationists say that Vietnam is both a market and a transit point for pangolin trafficking networks.

Most of the animals were kept in bags, possibly ready for transport, while others were in small cages, media reports said.

The owner of the farm, Le Quang Hanh, was issued a license to raise and trade reptiles of legal origins in  2009, but he failed to produce any documents for the animals the police found during the inspection.

He said he'd bought them from different sources and was planning to sell them to consumers in northern Vietnam.

Police are investigating further. No arrests have been made.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam wildlife pangolin king cobra
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top