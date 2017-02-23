VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Police nab two heroin smugglers in northern Vietnam

By VnExpress   February 23, 2017 | 10:53 am GMT+7

Police took the two men and around 10 kilos of the drug near the Lao border.

Police in Son La Province arrested two men with around 10 kilograms of heroin near the Lao border on Wednesday.

The suspects, aged 25 and 36, had driven their motorbikes to a village roughly three thousand kilometers north of their homes in Dak Lak Province, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Police arrested the pair as they prepared to drop the heroin with an unnamed buyer at roughly 6 p.m.

An investigation remains underway.

Vietnam has some of the world’s toughest drug laws; those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine face the death penalty.

The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.

Although the laws have been strictly enforced, drug running persists, especially in border areas.

Related news:

Laotian drug smugglers arrested after knife battle in northern Vietnam

UK court frees Vietnamese trafficking victim from drug charges

Tags: Vietnam drugs crimes
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top