Police nab two heroin smugglers in northern Vietnam

Police in Son La Province arrested two men with around 10 kilograms of heroin near the Lao border on Wednesday.

The suspects, aged 25 and 36, had driven their motorbikes to a village roughly three thousand kilometers north of their homes in Dak Lak Province, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Police arrested the pair as they prepared to drop the heroin with an unnamed buyer at roughly 6 p.m.

An investigation remains underway.

Vietnam has some of the world’s toughest drug laws; those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine face the death penalty.

The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.

Although the laws have been strictly enforced, drug running persists, especially in border areas.

