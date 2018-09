The drugs seized by police in Binh Thuan Province. Photo by VnExpress/Thai Ha

They apprehended Huynh Anh Vu, 36, Monday after keeping him under surveillance for a while. He was in possession of 500 ecstasy pills besides 26 packets of meth and almost 100 packets of marijuana, they said.

“This is the biggest drug network that has ever been discovered in Binh Thuan,” one investigator said.

Vu himself is a drug addict.

Most meth and ecstasy in Phan Thiet, four hours east of HCMC, come from the gang he works for, the police said.

They are expanding their investigation.