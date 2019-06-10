VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Police nab Chinese man after he kills Vietnamese mother-in-law

By Hong Tuyet   June 10, 2019 | 08:42 am GMT+7
Police nab Chinese man after he kills Vietnamese mother-in-law
Chinese man Xiong Zhuogen is held at a police station in Tay Ninh Province, southern Vietnam, for killing his Vietnamese mother-in-law, June 9, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Hong Tuyet.

A Chinese man was caught by local police on Sunday as he tried to flee after murdering his Vietnamese mother-in-law.

Xiong Zhuogen, 38, went to the southern province of Tay Ninh to fetch his wife, 19-year-old Truong Thi Hong Dao. Dao had left China in May because their married life was rocky and conflict-ridden.

On Sunday afternoon, Zhuogen discussed some money issues with his wife’s parents, which led to an argument. In anger he stabbed Dao's 45-year-old mother and continued to hit her with a cane after she collapsed, resulting in her death.

Zhuogen attempted to flee, but was caught by the police the same day.

No further information about the case was available immediately.

Related News:
Tags: Chinese man murder Vietnamese wife crimes Chinese Vietnam
 
Read more
35 Chinese deported for organizing online gambling

35 Chinese deported for organizing online gambling

HCMC earmarks $7 million to fight illegal sand mining

HCMC earmarks $7 million to fight illegal sand mining

US denies visas to bone marrow donors who can save brother’s life

US denies visas to bone marrow donors who can save brother’s life

Vietnam elected non-permanent UN Security Council member for 2020-2021 term

Vietnam elected non-permanent UN Security Council member for 2020-2021 term

Vietnam lawmakers say no to overnight alcohol ban

Vietnam lawmakers say no to overnight alcohol ban

Vietnam’s ethnic minorities thrive on connectivity: study

Vietnam’s ethnic minorities thrive on connectivity: study

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

 
go to top