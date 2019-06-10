Police nab Chinese man after he kills Vietnamese mother-in-law

Xiong Zhuogen, 38, went to the southern province of Tay Ninh to fetch his wife, 19-year-old Truong Thi Hong Dao. Dao had left China in May because their married life was rocky and conflict-ridden.
On Sunday afternoon, Zhuogen discussed some money issues with his wife’s parents, which led to an argument. In anger he stabbed Dao's 45-year-old mother and continued to hit her with a cane after she collapsed, resulting in her death.
Zhuogen attempted to flee, but was caught by the police the same day.
No further information about the case was available immediately.