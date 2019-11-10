Police catch 2 men with 72 kg of heroin in northern Vietnam

The seven-seat car where Dien Bien Police found 72.6 kg of heroin hidden inside, November 9, 2019. Photo courtesy of Dien Bien Police.

Thao A Binh of Dien Bien Province and Thao A Chu of Yen Bai Province allegedly had the drugs in a car in Dien Bien District. The anti-drugs police also seized two cars, a motorbike, four mobile phones and other evidence.

The two men admitted to buying the drugs in Laos for trading in other provinces, the police said.

An investigation is ongoing. The bust is the biggest in many years in Dien Bien, they noted.

Vietnam is a key trafficking hub for drugs in and around the "Golden Triangle," a lawless wedge of land straddling China, Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar and is one of the world's largest drug producing regions.

Drug busts and convictions have been increasing in Vietnam despite the country’s tough drug laws. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine face the death penalty.

The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.