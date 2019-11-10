VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Police catch 2 men with 72 kg of heroin in northern Vietnam

By Phuong Son   November 10, 2019 | 01:53 pm GMT+7
Police catch 2 men with 72 kg of heroin in northern Vietnam
The seven-seat car where Dien Bien Police found 72.6 kg of heroin hidden inside, November 9, 2019. Photo courtesy of Dien Bien Police.

Dien Bien police caught two men with 72.6 kg of heroin on Saturday, the biggest bust in several years in the mountainous province.

Thao A Binh of Dien Bien Province and Thao A Chu of Yen Bai Province allegedly had the drugs in a car in Dien Bien District. The anti-drugs police also seized two cars, a motorbike, four mobile phones and other evidence.

The two men admitted to buying the drugs in Laos for trading in other provinces, the police said.

An investigation is ongoing. The bust is the biggest in many years in Dien Bien, they noted.

Vietnam is a key trafficking hub for drugs in and around the "Golden Triangle," a lawless wedge of land straddling China, Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar and is one of the world's largest drug producing regions.

Drug busts and convictions have been increasing in Vietnam despite the country’s tough drug laws. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine face the death penalty.

The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Dien Bien drugs narcotics heroin
 
Read more
Central Vietnam scrambles to strengthen dykes, evacuate residents as storm Nakri nears

Central Vietnam scrambles to strengthen dykes, evacuate residents as storm Nakri nears

No scientific evidence Mekong Delta will go under: PM

No scientific evidence Mekong Delta will go under: PM

Vietnamese workers in East Germany: 'The salt in the soup'

Vietnamese workers in East Germany: 'The salt in the soup'

Youngest victims in UK truck tragedy were 15

Youngest victims in UK truck tragedy were 15

US defense secretary to visit Vietnam to discuss regional military ties

US defense secretary to visit Vietnam to discuss regional military ties

Storm Nakri to make landfall in Vietnam Sunday night

Storm Nakri to make landfall in Vietnam Sunday night

Hanoi air quality gets worse in November

Hanoi air quality gets worse in November

 
go to top