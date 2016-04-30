PM proposes support measures for businesses; says no criminalization of economic relations

VnExpress International
By Ky Duyen   April 30, 2016 | 02:21 pm GMT+7
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the meeting's opening speech.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc proposed specific solutions to support businesses after hearing numerous petitions from over 1,000 attendees during a meeting with the business community in Ho Chi Minh City on April 29.

It was Phuc’s first meeting with the business community and came just three weeks after he took office. Following the theme of the event: “Vietnam Businesses – Drivers of Economic Growth”, the PM listened to comments and proposals regarding the business environment and administrative procedures in Vietnam.

In response to questions from foreign and local businesses, Phuc laid out 10 specific support measures focusing on major issues such as business registration, taxation, construction procedures, access to capital and land, customs and market approach.

The PM put a particular emphasis on the private sector, saying it as a driving force for economic development. He said the aim was to create favorable conditions for production and business activities, while aiming to remove difficulties facing enterprises.

"The government is determined to comply with the Constitution and will innovate its leadership to protect the property and business rights of enterprises," Phuc said.

The PM also addressed an issue that has been in the spotlight recently where people have faced criminal proceedings for failing to follow their obligations regarding civil or economic transactions. These violations do not warrant criminal prosecution, and the government will not penalize these cases, he said.

“The government and the Ministry of Public Security do not advocate the criminalization of economic relations,” Phuc said. “The role of the police force is to serve development and our enterprises.”

The PM-chaired meeting was attended by about 300 representatives from the private sector, 50 foreign-invested businesses and 20 business associations including AmCham, EuroCham and Korea’s Chamber of Commerce.

Prior to the event, the PM issued a resolution to improve the business environment, and enhance national competitiveness from 2016 to 2017 with a vsion to 2020. This is the third consecutive year that the government has issued the resolution.

