PM Phuc lauds Russian role in region, world

Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev meet for a conference in Russia, May 22, 2019. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Government Portal

Phuc said this in talks with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev as part of his official visit to Russia.

At the meeting, Medvedev expressed Russia's wish to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Phuc emphasized that Vietnam always attached great importance to and prioritized its cooperative relations with Russia.

Vietnam also highly appreciates Russia's role as a great power and hopes that it would continue contributing to the maintenance of peace, security, stability in the region and the world, he said.

The two PMs highlighted the importance of organizing the Year of Vietnam in Russia and Year of Russia in Vietnam in 2019-2020 as an opportunity to promote bilateral cooperation.

The two leaders also affirmed that energy was one of the important pillars of Vietnam-Russia cooperation. Both sides agreed to encourage their oil and gas companies to cooperate further in oil exploration and exploitation in Vietnam's continental shelf, as well as in Russia.

Cooperation in defense and security, science and technology, education and training, culture, sports and tourism are also areas with potential for further development, they agreed.

At the conclusion of their talks, the two PMs witnessed the signing of cooperation documents in many areas including nuclear energy, oil and gas, construction, tourism, judiciary and local relations.

Medvedev accepted the Vietnamese PM’s invitation to visit Vietnam soon.