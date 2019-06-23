PM Phuc criticizes PM Lee's Khmer Rouge remark at ASEAN summit

Vietnam PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong talk on the sidelines of the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, June 22, 2019. Photo by Vietnam News Agency.

The statement offended both Vietnam and Cambodia, Phuc told his Singapore counterpart during a talk requested by Singapore on the sidelines of the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday.

Phuc said history has proved that Lee’s remark on Vietnam's role in the Khmer Rouge fight during the 1979-1980 period was imprecise. He said such prejudice negatively affects Vietnam and Cambodia, especially families of hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese voluntary soldiers who sacrificed to help Cambodian people end the genocide regime and rebuild their country.

Lee's controversial statement was made in a Facebook post on May 31, when he expressed condolences on the passing of former Thai PM and President of the Privy Council, General Prem Tinsulanonda, who he said served at the time five ASEAN members came together "to oppose Vietnam's invasion of Cambodia and the Cambodian government that replaced the Khmer Rouge."

He told Phuc at the summit that he did not mean to offend Vietnam, according to a statement of Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"He said the purpose of recalling a hurtful chapter in Indochine history was to remind people that peace and prosperity in ASEAN did not come from nowhere, and the countries in the association must maintain unity, solidarity and strengthen relations," it said.

Lee also stressed that Singapore appreciate the relationship with Vietnam and what Vietnam has contributed to maintain peace, stability and development of ASEAN.

The two PMs said that the talk helped both sides coming to a better understanding and agreed to continue cooperating to strengthen and develop Vietnam-Singapore bilateral relations on all aspects as Vietnam will hold the chairman of ASEAN in 2020 and became non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2020-2021 term.

Lee's Khmer Rouge statement had met with strong opposition from Cambodia, including from Cambodian PM Hun Sen who slammed it as an insult to the sacrifice of the Vietnamese military volunteers who helped liberate Cambodia from the genocidal regime.

The Khmer Rouge, led by Pol Pot, invaded Vietnam and killed tens of thousands of Vietnamese between 1975 and 1979 as part of its genocidal agenda. At the request of Cambodian revolutionaries, Vietnamese soldiers marched into Phnom Penh in January 1979 during a counteroffensive on the southwestern border to free the capital from the Khmer Rouge's clutches.

This year’s ASEAN summit, with the theme "Advancing partnership for sustainability," is held on Saturday and Sunda, seeking to promote cooperation and strengthen the consensus process among ASEAN members to address new global challenges.