PM Phuc among 17 government members running for National Assembly seats

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Standing Committee held its third consultation round on April 14. Photo: Giang Huy.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and deputy prime ministers Truong Hoa Binh, Vuong Dinh Hue and Pham Binh Minh are among the 17 government officials running for the NA.

Winning a seat on the National Assembly is a mandatory requirement for Phuc to retain his position as prime minister after the reelection scheduled for July.

The ministers of public security and national defense are also included in the list of candidates, though the Election Council has put them in a separate category outside of the government.

During the previous term of the NA (2011-2016), the government had 17 members who ran for a post on the legislative body, including the prime minister, four deputy prime ministers and 12 ministers.

Among the 197 potential delegates, the number of representatives from the outgoing National Assembly account for 113 candidates, while the military has 15 representatives and the Fatherland Front and other unions have 31.

The Fatherland Front said the majority of the 197 candidates had received 100 percent votes of confidence from local constituents. It reported only five objections, one of which has been dismissed and the others are being investigated.

Based on the election schedule, the National Election Council will announce the list of all 500 candidates prior to April 27. From May 2 to 21, the candidates may campaign at conferences and on social media. The election is set for May 22.