PM approves millions of dollars to repair collapsed north-south rail bridge

Approximately VND300 billion ($13.5 million) will be used to rebuild the Ghenh Bridge in the southern province of Dong Nai.

Funding will be extracted from the 2016 state budget reserves, and around half will be spent on three new spans and one new pier.

The bridge is scheduled to open again by July 15.

Ghenh Bridge. Photo: Phuoc Tuan

The 220 meter bridge, built during the French colonial period, collapsed after being struck by an 800 ton barge carrying sand from the Mekong Delta on March 20. There were no reported casualties.

The collapse of the bridge has caused significant economic damage, especially to rail and waterway transport in the province, said Deputy Transport Minister Nguyen Ngoc Dong.