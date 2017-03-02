VnExpress International
Plan for Hanoi Walk of Fame falls short of red carpet reception

By Hoang Phuong   March 2, 2017 | 05:55 pm GMT+7
People walk around the Sword Lake in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

The public have spoken out over an idea to carve the names of influential people around Hoan Kiem Lake.

Hanoi’s central Hoan Kiem District has canceled a plan to build a boulevard embedded with the names of people who have contributed to the city’s development, similar to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, after receiving opposition from residents.

The plan was to build a 500m boulevard along Hoan Kiem Lake with carvings of the names of artists, researchers, scientists and scholars who have had positive impacts on the city.

But members of the public, who were consulted in January, have expressed serious opposition, local authorities said in a statement.

The boulevard was part of a project to give Hanoi’s center a fresher, cleaner look. Other parts involve a facelift for the flower garden next to Ly Thai To Statue, extending and resurfacing sidewalks, and laying grass lawns on the banks of the lake.

Here's how the plan looks. 

plan-for-hanoi-walk-of-fame-falls-short-of-red-carpet-reception

A part of Hoan Kiem Lake (in red) was planned to look like the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
plan-for-hanoi-walk-of-fame-falls-short-of-red-carpet-reception-1

Pavements and paths will be resurfaced.
plan-for-hanoi-walk-of-fame-falls-short-of-red-carpet-reception-2

Some sidewalks are to be expanded to up to 4.5 meters.
plan-for-hanoi-walk-of-fame-falls-short-of-red-carpet-reception-3

The embankments will look greener.

Photos by Ngoc Thanh

