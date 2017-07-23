Pistol-holding Vietnamese woman found dead with Malaysian cop

A Malaysian policeman and a Vietnamese woman were found dead in a rented room in Cheras District, Kuala Lumpur, on Friday, Malaysia's The Star reported.

The pair, believed to be boyfriend and girlfriend, were found with gunshot wounds to the heads at 10:30 a.m. Vo Thi Duyen, the Vietnamese woman, was holding a semi-automatic pistol in her right hand.

The 25-year-old policeman has been identified as Ng Jun Ming, a member of Bukit Aman's Special Investigation Unit, The Star said.

Kuala Lumpur police have classified the case as murder, The New Straits Times reported, and are ascertaining the cause and the couple's relationship.