Pimp jailed in high-end escort case

The accused denied charges that alleged he had acted as a sex broker, saying he had merely introduced the girls to "dine" with some friends, a defense that was rejected by the jury.

Singer Nguyen Thi Hai Yen (26) was given two years imprisonment, while Loc's niece Le Thi Bao Tran received a two and a half year sentence for prostitution brokering. Two other girls also received 18 month sentences on the same charges.

Yen and Tran are led away. Photo by H.D.

During the trial, Loc refused to acknowledge the charges, saying that he had just introduced the girls to his friends. However, prior to the trial, Loc acknowledged his actions to investigators. Given the testimonies of the accused and the evidence offered at the trial, the jury ruled that Loc had brokered deals for Yen twice and Tran once for between USD500 to USD1000 and received about USD200 each time in commission.

After establishing a relationship with rich men, Yen, Tran and other girls agreed to sleep with them for money, and even acted as intermediaries between their clients and friends on the basis of a commission.