By AFP, VnExpress   December 23, 2017 | 09:11 am GMT+7
Philippines tropical storm toll climbs to 30: officials
Rescue workers evacuate flood-affected residents in Davao on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao early on December 23, 2017, after Tropical Storm Tembin dumped torrential rains across the island. The death toll from the tropical storm that struck the southern Philippines has risen to 30 with five others missing, officials said on December 23, 2017. Photo by AFP

The storm has been said will make landfall in Vietnam after ravaging the Philippines. 

The death toll from a tropical storm that struck the southern Philippines has risen to 30, officials said Saturday.

Nineteen deaths were reported near the town of Tubod on Mindanao island, where Tropical Storm Tembin unleashed flash floods and mudslides that devastated one village, a regional police report said.

Four others were killed in nearby towns and cities, police said, while seven people perished in Lanao del Sur province according to civil defence officials there.

Meteorologists said after passing through the Philippines, Tembin may enter the East Sea and land in southern Vietnam on December 26.

Tags: Vietnam storm Philippines
 
