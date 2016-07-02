VnExpress International
Philippine woman falls from eighth floor in HCM City

By Nhat Vy   July 2, 2016 | 12:19 pm GMT+7

A Philippine woman was found dead yesterday evening in Thu Duc District, Ho Chi Minh City.

Upon hearing a strange, loud noise, residents in the apartment came out and saw a dead body by the slope leading to the apartment's parking lot.

The woman lived on the eighth floor with her husband and child.

The site where the woman was found dead. Photo by VnExpress/A.X

The couple had a fight before her death. Her personal legal documents had been burned.

"We have yet to detect any sign of criminal acts here. We do not rule out the possibility that the woman had committed suicide," a police officer said.

The case is under investigation.

