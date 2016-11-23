Pax’s mother denies wanting him back from Angelina Jolie

Pax Thien (hugging the purple bear) and his family in a file photo. Photo by AFP

Some media reports have claimed that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, in the middle of a divorce, are facing another possible problem: the mother of their Vietnamese adopted son Pax Thien wants him back.

According to the New Idea magazine, the biological mother of the 12-year-old boy is reportedly “making a desperate bid to be reunited with her son.”

But the Vietnamese mother, in an interview with local news outlet VTC, rejected these claims.

“I gave birth to Pax Thien but I couldn't give him a good life. I’m extremely grateful to Pitt and Jolie for raising my son and giving him a bright future.”

Some reports have claimed that Pax’s biological mother is currently in prison, which has been refuted by family members and the VTC interview.

Pax Thien, whose Vietnamese name is Pham Quang Sang, was adopted by the Hollywood stars from a government-funded orphanage in Ho Chi Minh City in 2007.

