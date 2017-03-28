VnExpress International
Passengers magically escape death in Vietnam head-on crash

By Le Hoang   March 28, 2017 | 11:37 am GMT+7

The bus was almost burned to the ground in shocking scenes on a highway in the central province of Thanh Hoa.

A passenger bus went up in flames and was destroyed in minutes after crashing into a container truck in the central province of Thanh Hoa on Tuesday morning.

The sleeper bus was heading to Hanoi when the driver, reportedly when trying to avoid a bicycle, drove into the truck head-on.

Both vehicles then crashed into a house along the road. The house collapsed, and then seconds later the bus caught fire.

The head of the truck was also badly destroyed in the fire.

Around 30 people on the bus managed to escape, so did the truck driver. Several were injured and were given care.

Local firefighters put out the blaze after more than an hour.

Traffic on the National Highway 1A was blocked for more than two hours.

