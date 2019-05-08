Party chief, state president in better health: HCMC leader

Vietnam’s Party chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at a meeting with the Ministry of National Defense on January 7. Photo by Vietnam News Agency

The president, party's general secretary is suffering from some health issues but his condition is improving, HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan said Tuesday at a meeting with the city’s constituents.

"Each person has a different health recovery rate; therefore, it’s impossible to give an exact time. I believe the president, party general secretary will come back to work soon," Nhan said.

A similar message had been relayed earlier by foreign ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang, who said last month heavy workload and weather conditions had affected Trong’s health, but he would return to work soon.

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan also confirmed during a meeting with constituents in the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho on Saturday that Trong will be back to normal work soon.

Trong’s absence at the funeral of former President Le Duc Anh last Friday had sparked public concern over his health, though he headed the state funeral organizing committee.

He was also absent during a meeting with constituents in Hanoi on Saturday.

Meetings with constituents are led by top officials in Vietnam ahead of every major meeting of the legislative National Assembly, which will gather next on May 20.

Trong and his entourage had paid a visit to the southern province of Kien Giang on April 13-14, when they discussed with local authorities the implementation of socio-economic, security and national defense tasks. He had worked outdoors in scorching heat of 38 degrees Celcius.

In October last year, Trong, 75, became the first person after Ho Chi Minh to simultaneously head the Party and executive branches of governance in Vietnam.

Over the past three years, a sweeping corruption crackdown spearheaded by Trong has ensnared scores of high-profile officials and businesspersons.

Last year, a large number of officials, including military officers and businesspeople faced criminal charges for mismanagement of military land.