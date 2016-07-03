Parents of British climber Aiden Webb vow to return to Vietnam

The backpacker, 22, from Norwich, set off to climb the Fansipan mountain alone on June 3. He called his girlfriend to say he had fallen, injuring himself at 6 p.m. the same day.

It is understood he later fell down a waterfall while trying to make it to safety. His body was found on June 9.

Tests showed he died at about 7 a.m. on June 4, after falling 18m (60ft).

His father Trever Webb said he and mother Simone could only "proceed" by returning to thank those who helped find him.

According to BBC, on a Facebook memorial page set up in his son's name, Mr. Webb wrote: "We are able to proceed at this moment only by the thought of returning to Sapa, to offer support in any way to the people who helped to find you, son, for us.

"We would want you to be as proud of us as we are of you, Aiden."

The spot where Aiden Webb's body was found. Photo by VnExpress/SG

Webb, an experienced climber, had started his ascent of the 3,100m high mountain at about 6 a.m. on June 3 and planned to climb it in a day.

He had gone to Vietnam with his girlfriend Bluebell Baughan, 24, and she was in contact with him by phone from the nearest town of Sapa.

A wide-scale search operation on the ground in Hoang Lien National Park was carried out one day after Webb was reported missing, with the participation of 200 rangers, police, trained dogs, and locals from San Sa Ho Hamlet, who know the area best.

A group of Vietnamese also helped by using camera drones to scour the area from a height of 2,800m.

Webb's body was eventually found by rangers near Sin Chai village at 12:50 p.m. local time on June 9.

Fansipan, known as "the roof of Indochina", is a popular destination for Vietnamese and overseas trekkers.

