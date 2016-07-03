VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Parents of British climber Aiden Webb vow to return to Vietnam

By Toan Dao   July 3, 2016 | 10:22 pm GMT+7

The parents of Aiden Webb, who died climbing Vietnam's highest mountain, plan to return to Vietnam at Christmas to thank those who have tried to save their son, BBC reported July 3.

The backpacker, 22, from Norwich, set off to climb the Fansipan mountain alone on June 3. He called his girlfriend to say he had fallen, injuring himself at 6 p.m. the same day.

It is understood he later fell down a waterfall while trying to make it to safety. His body was found on June 9.

Tests showed he died at about 7 a.m. on June 4, after falling 18m (60ft).

His father Trever Webb said he and mother Simone could only "proceed" by returning to thank those who helped find him.

According to BBC, on a Facebook memorial page set up in his son's name, Mr. Webb wrote: "We are able to proceed at this moment only by the thought of returning to Sapa, to offer support in any way to the people who helped to find you, son, for us.

"We would want you to be as proud of us as we are of you, Aiden."

The area where Aiden Webbs body was found. Photo by VnExpress/SG

The spot where Aiden Webb's body was found. Photo by VnExpress/SG

Webb, an experienced climber, had started his ascent of the 3,100m high mountain at about 6 a.m. on June 3 and planned to climb it in a day.

He had gone to Vietnam with his girlfriend Bluebell Baughan, 24, and she was in contact with him by phone from the nearest town of Sapa.

A wide-scale search operation on the ground in Hoang Lien National Park was carried out one day after Webb was reported missing, with the participation of 200 rangers, police, trained dogs, and locals from San Sa Ho Hamlet, who know the area best.

A group of Vietnamese also helped by using camera drones to scour the area from a height of 2,800m.

Webb's body was eventually found by rangers near Sin Chai village at 12:50 p.m. local time on June 9.

Fansipan, known as "the roof of Indochina", is a popular destination for Vietnamese and overseas trekkers.

Related news:

> Family of British climber Aiden Webb reveals cause of his death

> British climber Aiden Webb died of exhaustion on Mount Fansipan

Aiden Webb search operation under fire for being "too slow"

Tags: Aiden Webb Sapa Fansipan Mountain
 
Read more
Fish deaths hit Quang Binh for $179 million

Fish deaths hit Quang Binh for $179 million

Vietnam makes over 10,000 civil service job cuts in first half of 2016

Vietnam makes over 10,000 civil service job cuts in first half of 2016

HCMC considers banning private vehicles from city center

HCMC considers banning private vehicles from city center

G7 to demand China respect international ruling over

G7 to demand China respect international ruling over "South China Sea"

Thua Thien-Hue sets up council to evaluate pollution damage from Formosa

Thua Thien-Hue sets up council to evaluate pollution damage from Formosa

Vietnamese government says “interest groups” do not dictate budget policy

Vietnamese government says “interest groups” do not dictate budget policy

Student deaths force Hanoi university to suspend volunteer programs

Student deaths force Hanoi university to suspend volunteer programs

Vietnamese inventor launches mini-submarine on first ocean trials

Vietnamese inventor launches mini-submarine on first ocean trials

 
go to top