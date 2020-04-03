VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Overseas returnees take Vietnam’s Covid-19 infections to 233

By Le Nga   April 3, 2020 | 06:34 am GMT+7
Overseas returnees take Vietnam’s Covid-19 infections to 233
Staff disinfect an airplane after it carried Vietnamese people from abroad at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, March 24, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

Vietnam confirmed six more Covid-19 cases early Friday, five returning from abroad and one related to Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital.

"Patient 231," 57, is an employee of the Truong Sinh Company, the food and logistics provider to Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital, now the nation’s biggest Covid-19 hotspot. She is a native of Bac Kan, living in the northern province’s Kim Ngu Commune, Na Ri District.

On March 31, she joined a team at the Bach Mai Hospital for a business trip to the nearby Ha Nam Province. After learning about the infection cases at Bach Mai, the Ha Nam health sector isolated members of this team. After she tested Covid-19 positive, she was admitted to Ha Nam General Hospital for treatment.

She takes the number of patients linked to the Bach Mai Hospital to 43, 27 of whom are employees of the Truong Sinh Company.

The other five patients are people quarantined on arrival from abroad. Patients 228, 229 and 230 returned to Vietnam on March 20 and were quarantined in the northern province of Ninh Binh. Further details of their flights home have not been revealed.

"Patient 228" is a 29-year-old man from the northern province of Bac Giang now undergoing treatment at a medical center in Ninh Binh Province’s Ninh Thang Commune, Hoa Lu District.

"Patient 229" and "Patient 230," women aged 30 and 28 respectively, are from the central province of Ha Tinh who have been admitted to the Ninh Binh General Hospital for treatment.

Patients "232" and "233" flew back to Vietnam March 27 on Aeroflot flight SU290 from Moscow and were quarantined in the northern province of Vinh Phuc. They are being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi’s Dong Anh District. "Patient 232" is a 67-year-old man from the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau and "Patient 233" is a 24-year-old woman from Nghe An Province in central Vietnam.

Of the 233 cases of new coronavirus infection confirmed in Vietnam until now, 75 have been discharged from hospitals.

Vietnam declared Covid-19 a national epidemic Wednesday afternoon.

To date, the Covid-19 pandemic has claimed almost 53,000 lives in 204 countries and territories.

Coronavirus disease 2019

Textile, auto, timber industries struggle as coronavirus exacts toll

Textile, auto, timber industries struggle as coronavirus exacts toll

British Covid-19 patient lauds Vietnam hospital for ‘friendly’ treatment

British Covid-19 patient lauds Vietnam hospital for ‘friendly’ treatment

Student returning from UK is ‘Patient 241’

Student returning from UK is ‘Patient 241’

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam Covid-19 Vietnam Covid-19 patient Vietnam new coronavirus Vietnam novel coronavirus
 
Read more
Covid-19 demographics: majority of patients in Vietnam under 50

Covid-19 demographics: majority of patients in Vietnam under 50

Vietnamese woman arrested for anti-government activities

Vietnamese woman arrested for anti-government activities

Vietnam discharges Covid-19 ‘super spreader’

Vietnam discharges Covid-19 ‘super spreader’

HCMC hospital discharges three more Covid-19 patients

HCMC hospital discharges three more Covid-19 patients

Vietnam losing track of Covid-19 transmission: expert

Vietnam losing track of Covid-19 transmission: expert

Vietnam Covid-19 cases rise by five to 227

Vietnam Covid-19 cases rise by five to 227

Hanoi hospital releases 11 patients after Covid-19 recovery

Hanoi hospital releases 11 patients after Covid-19 recovery

Covid-19 poll: Only 13 pct of Vietnamese say government not doing enough

Covid-19 poll: Only 13 pct of Vietnamese say government not doing enough

 
go to top