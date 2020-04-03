Overseas returnees bring Vietnam’s Covid-19 cases to 233

Staff disinfect an airplane after it carried Vietnamese people from abroad at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, March 24, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

"Patient 231," 57, is the one associated with the Bach Mai Hospital, now the nation’s biggest Covid-19 hotspot. She works at the Truong Sinh Company, the food and logistic services provider to the hospital, and resides in Kim Ngu Commune, Na Ri District in the northern province of Bac Kan.

On March 31, she joined a team at Bach Mai Hospital for a business trip to Ha Nam Province in the north. After learning about the infection cases at Bach Mai, Ha Nam health sector isolated members of this team and found her infected. She has been admitted to Ha Nam General Hospital for treatment.

With the new addition, the number of patients linking to Bach Mai has increased to 43, of whom 27 are employees at the Truong Sinh Company.

The other five patients had been sent to quarantine camps right after they entered Vietnam and tested positive later at those camps.

Patients 228, 229 and 230 returned to Vietnam on March 20 and were quarantined in the northern province of Ninh Binh.

"Patient 228" is a 29-year-old man from the northern province of Bac Giang and is now undergoing treatment at a medical center in Ninh Thang Commune, Hoa Lu District of Ninh Binh.

"Patient 229" and "Patient 230" are both women, aged 30 and 28, from the central province of Ha Tinh. They have all been admitted to the Ninh Binh General Hospital for treatment.

"Patient 232" and "Patient 233" both flew back to Hanoi on Aeroflot flight SU290 from Moscow on March 27 and were quarantined in Vinh Phuc Province in northern Vietnam. They are now treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi’s Dong Anh District. "Patient 232" is a 67-year-old man from the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau and "Patient 233" is a 24-year-old woman from Nghe An Province in central Vietnam.

Of the 233 cases of new coronavirus infection confirmed in Vietnam until now, 75 have been discharged from hospitals.

Vietnam declared Covid-19 a national epidemic Wednesday afternoon.

To date, the Covid-19 pandemic has killed almost 53,000 people as it spread to 204 countries and territories.