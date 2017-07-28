overpass-fails-to-overcome-gridlock-alert-near-saigon-airport

Truong Son Street usually receives high traffic volumes from Pham Van Dong and Bach Dang streets, so gridlock has been the story of its life for years. "Traffic will paralyze every single time there are more trucks or cars than usual on the streets near Tan Son Nhat. Today it takes me more than 40 minutes to go from Thu Duc District to Tan Binh District, twice the normal time,” said a xe om (motorbike taxi) driver named Nam.