VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Over 700 houses damaged as Typhoon Hato batters northern Vietnam

By Pham Huong, Thanh Tuan   August 24, 2017 | 02:26 pm GMT+7

One person was injured and three houses were destroyed in the resort town of Sa Pa.

Thrunderstorms that followed in the wake of Typhoon Hato have destroyed three houses and injured one person in Vietnam's highland resort town of Sa Pa, while a further 700 houses have been damaged elsewhere in Lao Cai Province.

A report from Vietnam's natural disaster committee said that thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon caused serious damage in the northern highlands province.

Strong winds blew off the roofs of at least 742 houses, damaged schools and ruined 90 hectares of rice and other plantations.

Heavy rain also caused a landslide in the nearby Lai Chau Province.

Rainfall of up to 200mm is forecast for the region through Friday, increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides.

Hato, the sixth tropical storm to form this year in the South China Sea (known in Vietnam as the East Sea), also killed at least 12 people in Macau and southern China on Wednesday.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Sa Pa weather typhoon Hato
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top