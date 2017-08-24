Over 700 houses damaged as Typhoon Hato batters northern Vietnam

Thrunderstorms that followed in the wake of Typhoon Hato have destroyed three houses and injured one person in Vietnam's highland resort town of Sa Pa, while a further 700 houses have been damaged elsewhere in Lao Cai Province.

A report from Vietnam's natural disaster committee said that thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon caused serious damage in the northern highlands province.

Strong winds blew off the roofs of at least 742 houses, damaged schools and ruined 90 hectares of rice and other plantations.

Heavy rain also caused a landslide in the nearby Lai Chau Province.

Rainfall of up to 200mm is forecast for the region through Friday, increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides.

Hato, the sixth tropical storm to form this year in the South China Sea (known in Vietnam as the East Sea), also killed at least 12 people in Macau and southern China on Wednesday.