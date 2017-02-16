Over 50 wedding guests hospitalized for food poisoning in northern Vietnam

More than 50 guests who attended a wedding on Monday in the northern province of Ha Giang were later hospitalized for symptoms of food poisoning.

Officials in Dan Van Commune, Hoang Su Phi District said the guests began arriving at a local hospital two days after the wedding party.

Over 50 people were transported to the district's hospital where doctors treated them for stomach pain, vomitting, diarrhea, dizziness and fever.

Doctors say the victims are all now in stable condition.

The meal, according to those who attended the party, included a variety of local delicacies.

District leaders have ordered local health authorities to examine samples of the meal.

Last week, eight people died after attending a funeral party in the mountainous province of Lai Chau.

Police say the victims had been served wine and candy purchased near the Chinese border.

