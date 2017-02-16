VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Over 50 wedding guests hospitalized for food poisoning in northern Vietnam

By Xuan Hoa   February 16, 2017 | 12:24 pm GMT+7

Local health authorities are scrambling to analyze samples of food served at the party.

More than 50 guests who attended a wedding on Monday in the northern province of Ha Giang were later hospitalized for symptoms of food poisoning.

Officials in Dan Van Commune, Hoang Su Phi District said the guests began arriving at a local hospital two days after the wedding party.

Over 50 people were transported to the district's hospital where doctors treated them for stomach pain, vomitting, diarrhea, dizziness and fever.

Doctors say the victims are all now in stable condition.

The meal, according to those who attended the party, included a variety of local delicacies.

District leaders have ordered local health authorities to examine samples of the meal.

Last week, eight people died after attending a funeral party in the mountainous province of Lai Chau.

Police say the victims had been served wine and candy purchased near the Chinese border.

Related news:

> 8 die of suspected poisoning at funeral party in northern Vietnam

> Food poisoning strikes 109 workers at Chinese garment firm in Vietnam

> Vietnamese government fails to get a grip on food safety

Tags: food poisoning food safety Ha Giang Vietnam
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top