VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Over 30 arrested in southern Vietnam cockfighting bust

By Quoc Thang   June 22, 2019 | 08:27 pm GMT+7
Over 30 arrested in southern Vietnam cockfighting bust
People lie down on the ground after their cockfighting event was busted by police in Vinh Long Province, June 22, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Quoc Thang.

More than 30 people were arrested Saturday at a cockfighting event in Binh Tan District, Vinh Long Province.

Police from the Ministry of Public Security said they seized hundreds of millions of dong in cash as well as roosters and other pieces of evidence.

The cockfight was orchestrated by a street gang in the region, police said. Gamblers could bet up to millions of dong on each fight. (VND1 million = $43)

"The cockfighting event is a local gambling hotspot," said a representative for the Criminal Police Department.

The street gang and its activities are being investigated further.

Gambling is largely illegal in Vietnam. The government has relaxed its stance on gambling as a "social evil," legalizing sports betting at certain venues in 2017 and allowing people aged over 21 with a monthly income of at least VND10 million ($445) to play in a casino in the southern Phu Quoc Island on a pilot basis. But online gambling remains illegal.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Vinh Long cockfighting gambling crime
 
Read more
Sentenced to death twice, man compensated after 46 years

Sentenced to death twice, man compensated after 46 years

Hundreds of snakes rescued from being smuggled to China

Hundreds of snakes rescued from being smuggled to China

Vietnamese admiral loses party positions over land management violations

Vietnamese admiral loses party positions over land management violations

South Koreans steal over $200,000 from Hanoi company safe

South Koreans steal over $200,000 from Hanoi company safe

HCMC fires chief of state-owned agro firm for serious wrongdoing

HCMC fires chief of state-owned agro firm for serious wrongdoing

Three men jailed for attacking female airport employee over selfie

Three men jailed for attacking female airport employee over selfie

PM Phuc to share Vietnam’s vision for global economy at G20 summit

PM Phuc to share Vietnam’s vision for global economy at G20 summit

 
go to top