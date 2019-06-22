Over 30 arrested in southern Vietnam cockfighting bust

People lie down on the ground after their cockfighting event was busted by police in Vinh Long Province, June 22, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Quoc Thang.

Police from the Ministry of Public Security said they seized hundreds of millions of dong in cash as well as roosters and other pieces of evidence.

The cockfight was orchestrated by a street gang in the region, police said. Gamblers could bet up to millions of dong on each fight. (VND1 million = $43)

"The cockfighting event is a local gambling hotspot," said a representative for the Criminal Police Department.

The street gang and its activities are being investigated further.

Gambling is largely illegal in Vietnam. The government has relaxed its stance on gambling as a "social evil," legalizing sports betting at certain venues in 2017 and allowing people aged over 21 with a monthly income of at least VND10 million ($445) to play in a casino in the southern Phu Quoc Island on a pilot basis. But online gambling remains illegal.