Over 140 kindergarteners hospitalized with food poisoning

A doctor (L) checks on children admitted with food poisoning symptoms at Thanh Hoa Children's Hospital, December 23, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Son.

Experiencing nausea, diarrhoea, and shortness of breath, the kids of the Vuon Mat Troi kindergarten in the central province were hospitalised at around noon Monday.

By 6 p.m., most of the children were sent home. Around 20 children continued to be mointored at the hospital.

According to Ta Hong Luu, head of the provincial education department, they suspect that the steamed rice rolls, one of the two breakfast dishes served that morning, was the cause of food poisoning.

Thanh Hoa leaders have ordered the provincial health department to provide the best care for the children and directed the local inspectorate to examine food safety at the kindergarten as well as the caterer.

The Vuon Mat Troi kindergarten is a private facility that takes care of 650 children. The food provided to the children is supplied by a third-party caterer.

Food poisoning occurs frequently in Vietnam, especially after meals at school and factory canteens.

There were 84 cases of food poisoning recorded in 2018, affecting 3,174 people and killing 11. This year so far, 63 cases have been recorded, affecting 1,723 people and causing nine deaths.