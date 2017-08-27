Over 100 government secrets leaked online in Vietnam: report

Vietnam’s national security is at threat from cyber attacks, and more than 100 government secrets have been leaked since last year, officials said at a meeting on Friday.

Hoang Phuoc Thuan, in charge of online security at the Ministry of Public Security, said cyber attackers are becoming smarter and exposing loopholes in Vietnam’s national security information system.

Nguyen Van Thanh, vice minister of Public Security, said the system is “at constant risk” and that between the beginning of 2016 and July, the ministry discovered and dealt with more than 100 cases of government secrets that were leaked online.

In the first six months of this year alone, 4,600 site with the national domain name .vn were attacked and their content was changed, a sharp rise of 50 percent against the same period last year.

Among them, 148 were under government control with the domain name .gov.vn.

In response, the ministry has asked the government and legislators to draft a law on cyber security outlining the responsibilities of the ministries of public security, national defense, and information and communications.