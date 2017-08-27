VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Over 100 government secrets leaked online in Vietnam: report

By Minh Nga   August 27, 2017 | 12:28 pm GMT+7

Cyber attacks are exposing multiple loopholes in the country’s national security information system.

Vietnam’s national security is at threat from cyber attacks, and more than 100 government secrets have been leaked since last year, officials said at a meeting on Friday.

Hoang Phuoc Thuan, in charge of online security at the Ministry of Public Security, said cyber attackers are becoming smarter and exposing loopholes in Vietnam’s national security information system.

Nguyen Van Thanh, vice minister of Public Security, said the system is “at constant risk” and that between the beginning of 2016 and July, the ministry discovered and dealt with more than 100 cases of government secrets that were leaked online.

In the first six months of this year alone, 4,600 site with the national domain name .vn were attacked and their content was changed, a sharp rise of 50 percent against the same period last year.

Among them, 148 were under government control with the domain name  .gov.vn.

In response, the ministry has asked the government and legislators to draft a law on cyber security outlining the responsibilities of the ministries of public security, national defense, and information and communications.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam cyber attack
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top