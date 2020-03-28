Only takeaways, Saigon tells eateries

Customers queue up to buy takeaway coffee at a shop in Saigon's District 3, March 24, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Minh Thu.

The decision was taken by the city’s Food Safety Management Board as part of efforts to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

From now until April 15, all food and beverage establishments can only serve takeaway customers or switch to online business. Owners and employees must strictly follow regulations on disease prevention and food safety and keep a minimum distance of two meters between two people.

Establishments processing readymade meals and canteens of businesses still operating normally should reduce the number of people eating at the same time and absolutely ensure all safety regulations decreed for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier HCMC authorities had ordered all its restaurants with a capacity of 30 people or more, barber shops, pool clubs, gyms and beauty salons to suspend operations starting March 24.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc also banned crowds of more than 20 people and ordered all localities to close non-essential businesses, including massage parlors, karaoke bars, tourist sites, entertainment venues, movie theaters, beauty salons and beer shops until April 15.

The two biggest cities in Vietnam, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, have shut down bars, karaoke parlors, dance clubs, gyms, barber shops, spas and movie theaters.

The nation has recorded 169 infections so far, six of them added Saturday morning. 21 patients have recoverd and been discharged.

The Covid-19 pandemic has so far killed more than 27,300 people in 199 countries and territories.