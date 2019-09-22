One student drowns, another missing in central Vietnam beach accident

Hon Gam Beach of Khanh Hoa Province where one student drowns and another is missing on September 22, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Hong Phuong.

Tran Le Sy Liem, 23, is still missing while the body of an unnamed 22-year-old female student was retrieved around 50 m from where they went missing.

The two victims are among four people who got swept away. The other two, both male students, were rescued by locals.

The four were a group of 16 recently graduated students from a university in Ho Chi Minh City visiting the Hon Gam Beach in Van Ninh District, the central province of Khanh Hoa, for a holiday.

Local authorities are still searching for Liem.

Khanh Hoa has several popular beach destinations, but drowning deaths are not uncommon in its beaches.

Three drowned from a boat overturned in Van Phong Bay in June this year and two Russian tourists drowned after swimming into deep waters in the resort town of Nha Trang in February.