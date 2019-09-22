VnExpress International
One student drowns, another missing in central Vietnam beach accident

By Xuan Ngoc   September 22, 2019 | 09:55 pm GMT+7
Hon Gam Beach of Khanh Hoa Province where one student drowns and another is missing on September 22, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Hong Phuong.

The body of one student has been found while another is still missing after being swept away from a Khanh Hoa beach Sunday.

Tran Le Sy Liem, 23, is still missing while the body of an unnamed 22-year-old female student was retrieved around 50 m from where they went missing.

The two victims are among four people who got swept away. The other two, both male students, were rescued by locals.

The four were a group of 16 recently graduated students from a university in Ho Chi Minh City visiting the Hon Gam Beach in Van Ninh District, the central province of Khanh Hoa, for a holiday.

Local authorities are still searching for Liem.

Khanh Hoa has several popular beach destinations, but drowning deaths are not uncommon in its beaches.

Three drowned from a boat overturned in Van Phong Bay in June this year and two Russian tourists drowned after swimming into deep waters in the resort town of Nha Trang in February.

