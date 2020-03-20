One of Vietnam’s Covid-19 patients recovers

Medical staff wait to take samples from passengers arrving in Vietnam at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, March 18, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

The Ministry of Health announced Thursday night that this patient "is now completely healthy" and could be discharged from hospital.

But it is not clear when he could leave Ninh Binh General Hospital, where he has been treated in the past two weeks after he was announced as the 18th Covid-19 patient in Vietnam on March 7.

Pham Van Hiep, director of the hospital in the northern province of Ninh Binh, a neighbor of Hanoi, said the patient has not run any fever or coughed for days.

Hiep could not hide his joy now that this patient has been recovered.

"The treatment process during the past 12 days since this patient was admitted to hospital is the effort and hard work of all doctors and nurses here," he said.

The hospital is discussing with medical experts to decide how this patient will be monitored after he was hospitalized to make sure that his health will be regularly kept track of.

Vietnam had gone 22 days straight without having any new infection of the deadly coronavirus, which causes the disease known as the Covid-19, before it started recording new cases on March 6.

For now, the nation has 69 patients in hospitals, and the 27-year-old man from Daegu is the first to recover.

The man hails from the northern province of Thai Binh, around 100 kilometers from Hanoi.

On February 17, he flew to Gimhae International Airport in Busan and traveled to Daegu, South Korea's Covid-19 epicenter. Accompanying him was his 24-year-old sister.

After entering Vietnam on March 4, he was quarantined at a centralized facility before testing postive.

Vietnam recorded nine new infections on Thursday, and all are returnees from abroad.

Around the globe, Covid-19 is affecting 179 countries and territories and has claimed over 10,000 lives. On Friday, Italy makes headlines worldwide after its death toll surpassed China to stand top of the world, at 3,405.