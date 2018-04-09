VnExpress International
One miner dead in coal pit collapse in northern Vietnam

By Minh Cuong   April 9, 2018 | 10:34 am GMT+7
Workers leave a coal mine in Ha Long, Quang Ninh. Photo by VnExpress/Cao Quynh

A sudden rock slide buried two miners.

One miner died and another was injured when a mine collapsed in the northern province of Quang Ninh on Saturday night.

A group of miners at Ha Long Coal Company were working on an upper seam when coal and rocks started to slide down, burying two of them.

Doan Van Sy, 27, died on the way to a hospital, while Pham Ngoc Chi, 31, was seriously injured and is receiving intensive care.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

Mining accidents are not uncommon in Vietnam. In 2014, 10 people were killed in four separate cases.

